Hot talent King's Duty reigns supreme at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 31 2023 - 2:30pm, first published January 30 2023 - 2:16pm
Fearless Thinking, ridden by Winona Costin, wins at Newcastle on Monday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Mark Minervini-trained King's Duty overcame trouble at the barriers and an alarming betting drift to dominate on debut on his home track of Newcastle on Monday (30th).

Local News

