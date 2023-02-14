The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Murrurundi Collective prepares to shut up shop, but work will continue behind the scenes

February 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrurundi Collective Managing Director Amanda Riordan says the community-focused enterprise will close its retail space in March, but will continue to operate behind the scenes. Photo by Jess Wallace.

The Murrurundi Collective is preparing to close its retail outlet next month following the potential sale of TC Motors Mechanic building in Mayne Street, where it has been based for the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.