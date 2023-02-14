The Murrurundi Collective is preparing to close its retail outlet next month following the potential sale of TC Motors Mechanic building in Mayne Street, where it has been based for the past 12 months.
Managing Director, Amanda Riordan said the collective would be closing the store at the TC Motors location in March.
"At this stage we will continue to trade to reduce stock until March 19, unless the building needs vacating beforehand," Ms Riordan said.
"This is not a sad day, this is joyous day to celebrate what we have achieved thus far, and focus on what we really want to achieve for our community with this initiative.
"We are 100 per cent committed to move forward with our concept and will laser focus on developing and supporting the monthly Farmers Market and will support this with educational workshops and events throughtout 2023."
While Ms Riordan hoped the closure would only be for the short-term, she said the opportunity to have a retail space so early in the Collective's growth had been an "unexpected bonus" to pilot, test and validate ideas and to seek community input.
Meanwhile, the popular monthly farmers' markets would continue in a new location yet to be announced.
Until then the Collective will join the Murrurundi Art of the Kite Festival from April 1-2 at the showgrounds.
Then next market will be May 13, for the Mother's day weekend with a location to be announced closer to the time.
The closure of the retail space means more opportunities to focus on what's next for the Collective.
"Our main focus for this year will be education, particularly to encourage young people to follow a career in food, be that agri-tourism, growing or hospitality," Ms Riordan said.
"We plan to hold more workshops around sustainability, local food production, and support those who are already down that path. We'll be announcing our program this month with the first workshop planned for May 2023.
The retail aspect of The Collective's strategic plan will be re-visited after the educational workshops are concluded, or as Ms Riordan says "when another unexpected opportunity arises."
Whatever happens she said The Murrurundi Collective remains committed to building "a purpose-driven, socially-focused sustainable, profit-creating business for the community and the planet".
