The Coalition has promised to spend $102 million redeveloping Scone's Scott Memorial Hospital if it is re-elected at this month's state poll.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole's announcement on Tuesday in the Nationals-held marginal seat of Upper Hunter represents the largest election promise in the region during the campaign.
The 48-bed Scott Memorial Hospital includes a 24-hour emergency department, general surgical, obstetrics and palliative care, aged care services and outpatient clinics.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the redevelopment would deliver a new "state-of-the-art" hospital building consolidating services now at different sites across the campus and refurbish health worker accommodation.
"Scott Memorial Hospital is a key health service that has provided much-needed care and treatment to thousands of people over the past 100 years," Ms Taylor said.
"It is part of the fabric of this community.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals government has recognised that it's time it was upgraded so that locals know their loved ones will continue to get the care they need and deserve."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
