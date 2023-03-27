Scone couple Dean and Rita Newling mark their 65th wedding anniversary

Sixty-five years ago Scone couple Rita (nee Palmer) and Dean Newling made their wedding vows to one another.
The couple recently toasted to their life-long companionship and years of treasured memories on March 22 with family and friends to mark their 65th wedding anniversary.
Their granddaughter Kimberly Russ says the happy couple have spent their entire 65 years together on the family property "Ripley" at Scone.
"Dean was born in Scone and has lived on the family property his whole life," she said.
Dean, 86, and Rita, 87, met at the Toolooganvale Dance in 1954.
"Rita was also born in Scone and grew up in Bunnan before marrying Dean and moving onto the property," Kimberly recalled.
The couple were married at St Jude's Anglican Church in Bunnan in 1958.
Rita and Dean have one child, Rodney, who married daughter in-law, Amanda.
They have three grandchildren, Kimberly, Justin and Garrad and four great grandchildren Connor, Colby, Matilda and Ellie.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.