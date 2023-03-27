The Scone Advocate
Scone couple Dean and Rita Newling mark their 65th wedding anniversary

Updated March 27 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:05pm
Dean and Rita celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends on March 22. Photo supplied.
Dean and Rita celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family and friends on March 22. Photo supplied.

Sixty-five years ago Scone couple Rita (nee Palmer) and Dean Newling made their wedding vows to one another.

