Scone golfers tee off despite the wet weather

A good field of lady golfers played at Scone on Thursday, March 23 for the 18 Hole Individual and 2B Stableford sponsored by Chocolates and Moss.
Prizes from this lovely florist were keenly contested with a fabulous score of 49 points being had by Mary Brennan and Noreen Marshall. They were the clear winners ahead of both Kerry McLennan and Narelle Rutter, and Leanda Nutt and Susan Williams who had 44 points.
Mary Brennan had the best round of the day with 43 points but having already won a prize, Leanda Nutt was the recipient of the individual prize with 42 points.
Newcomer Mez Bowman made a fine start to her golf by taking out the NTP on the 13 th at 1.5 metres and claiming the Birdie Box!
The ball winners were Mary Brennan 43, Leanda Nutt 42, Cheryl Clydsdale, Kathy Robinson, Dordie Bragg, Julie Leckie and Narelle Rutter 37 points.
On Saturday March 25, the field was reduced significantly by the morning rain, however most of the good scores came from these players.
The event was an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Graham White and Joel Woods and it was also the concluding round of the Isis Motel FB Championships.
The A Grade winner was Joel Harrison on 39 points and B grade was won by Daryl Dutton also on 39 points on a countback from unlucky from Brad Baker. The C Grade winner was Neil Clydsdale with 32 points.
Matt Langan enjoyed the 4 th and 13 th holes taking out two NTP's at 2.93 metres and 1.93 metres! Joel Harrison claimed the 8 th at 2.05 metres and Julie Leckie won the 17 th at 4.9 metres. Mick Soper's day got a lot better when he holed out on the 18 th to win the Dawson Estate Agents Eagles Nest and also record a "2 a 5" on the scorecard!
The ball winners were Daryl Dutton, Brad Baker, Joel Harrison 39, Brodie Wilson, Robert Ryan 37, Rod Vaughan 35, Julie Leckie 34, John Roe, Charlie Wintle 33, Justin Smart, Neil Clydsdale, Annie Woods 32, James Smart and Jeff Harrington 31 points on a countback from Louise Mathews and Jonathan Lewis (V).
The Isis Motel FB Championships were concluded with Wes Boyd and Matt Hobbs being the clear winners in A Grade with rounds of 65, 67 (132) to be ten shots ahead of Mick Alsleben and Luke Stevens.
B Grade was a lot closer with Charlie Manning and Paul Smart 77, 84 (161) finishing three shots ahead of Daryl Dutton and John Roe 164. There was a four shot difference in C Grade with David Bradshaw and Geoff Ferguson 179 winning ahead of Neil Clydsdale and Red Palmer 183.
Eighteen players contested the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday March 24. Tim Smith had an excellent round for 41 points to be the winner with Mac Dawson taking out the runner up prize on 37 points on a countback from Shane Davis.
Balls were won by these players plus Scott Bourke, Charlie Wintle 35, Budd Vero, Will Coward 34, Mick Reynolds 33 and Brad Hockey 32 points.
In the HRDGA men's pennants Sunday March 26, the A Grade team lost to The Vintage 4.5/0.5 at Cypress Lakes. B Grade had the bye with Scone hosting the round.
The series will be concluded with finals in three Grades on Sunday April 2 at Muswellbrook Golf Club. In A Grade, Cypress Lakes v The Vintage, in B Grade, Kurri v Maitland and in the Seniors, Murrurundi v Dungog. The C Grade final was played on Sunday March 26 at Singleton with Paterson defeating Maitland 3.5 / 1.5.
On Monday March 27, Scone hosted Round 6 of the HRDGA ladies pennants. Scone had a good win over Muswellbrook 5-1 with wins to Lyn Banks, Dordie Bragg, Kerry McLennan, Annie Woods and Mary Brennan, whilst Julie Leckie went down.
The last round will be played at Muswellbrook against Kurri on Monday April 3 with the pennant being able to be won by three teams - Scone is in equal second place with The Vintage, 1 point behind leaders Hunter Valley.
Scone hosted two rounds of pennants in two days with the visiting players enjoying the course. Appreciation goes to all members who have assisted in hosting these major days and previous ones during the pennant season.
This week at Scone Golf Club on Thursday March 30 the ladies will play an 18 Hole Individual and 2B Worst Ball Stableford sponsored by Sarah Howey and Leah Jamieson. It will also be Round 1 of The Thoroughbred Trophy.
On Saturday April 1 the event will be an 18 Hole Stroke / Stableford for the Monthly Mug sponsored by Scone RSL Group. The weekly the Medley Stableford will conclude on Friday March 31.
