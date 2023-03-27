The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Scone golfers tee off despite the wet weather

By Lyn Banks
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Soper eagled the 18th hole at Scone on March 25. Photo supplied.
Mick Soper eagled the 18th hole at Scone on March 25. Photo supplied.

A good field of lady golfers played at Scone on Thursday, March 23 for the 18 Hole Individual and 2B Stableford sponsored by Chocolates and Moss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.