Scone golfers tee off despite the wet weather

Matt Langan enjoyed the 4 th and 13 th holes taking out two NTP's at 2.93 metres and 1.93 metres! Joel Harrison claimed the 8 th at 2.05 metres and Julie Leckie won the 17 th at 4.9 metres. Mick Soper's day got a lot better when he holed out on the 18 th to win the Dawson Estate Agents Eagles Nest and also record a "2 a 5" on the scorecard!