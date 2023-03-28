The theme of this weekend's inaugural Murrurundi Festival is The Art of the Kite, an idea centred around the beauty of simplicity, while also celebrating local artisans.
As well as kite flying and professional demonstrations, the three-day festival will also include market days, family-friendly fairy picnics and a rail road adventure, said event co-ordinator Peter McGill said the weekend would
Saturday, April 1: The Art of the Kite will be a day of flying kites but there will also be a chance to relive history with a ride down Mayne Street in a Cobb & Co coach.
Sunday, April 2: Paradise Park will star as the setting for the Fairy Picnic. A morning of fun and fantasy for the young and young at heart. There will also be an art trail to visit the galleries and studios in Murrurundi.
Rail adventure: A fully restored 1960s Diesel Rail Motor from Paterson Rail Motor Society will also be in town on Sunday making three trips from Murrurundi Station to Ardglen Tunnel. Bookings are required at www.123tix.com.au.
On both Saturday and Sunday there are Markets, Patches on the Page quilt exhibition at the Museum Annex and Murrurundi's fabulous food and hospitality venues are all open.
For more information of the Murrurundi Festival please contact Festival Co-ordinator Peter McGill - mobile 0407 62 4455 or e-mail murrufest@gmail.com
