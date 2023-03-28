The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News
What's on

Discover the 'art of the kite' at Murrurundi Festival, March 31 to April 2

Updated March 28 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrurundi Festival kicks off March 31 to April 2.
Murrurundi Festival kicks off March 31 to April 2.

The theme of this weekend's inaugural Murrurundi Festival is The Art of the Kite, an idea centred around the beauty of simplicity, while also celebrating local artisans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.