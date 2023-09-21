Casting their judges eyes over Merinos, Meat Sheep, fleeces and grains at Merriwa Show students, both primary and high schools, vied for ribbons in Agshow NSW Young Judges competition.
For the 15-25-year-old competitors in each section the winner goes onto to represent Group 3 in the state finals held during 2024 Sydney Royal Show.
The second placegetters in the Meat Sheep, fleece and grains also qualify for the state finals whereas only the first placed young judge in the Merino section goes onto Sydney Royal.
This event is run by the Merriwa Show with assistance from Hunter Local Land Services staff.
And despite the terrible season now being experienced in the Upper Hunter local producers were keen to ensure the competition went ahead.
Before the show the organisers held a series of workshops and competitions for the under 15s in each category for them to get experience and practice at junior judging.
This Friday the Group 3 Young Judging in the beef and dairy and the paraders will be held at the Singleton Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.