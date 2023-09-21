The Scone Advocate
Casting their judges eyes over Merinos, meat sheep, fleeces and grains at Merriwa Show students ,both primary and high schools, vied for ribbons in Agshow NSW Young Judges competition

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 11:35am
Casting their judges eyes over Merinos, Meat Sheep, fleeces and grains at Merriwa Show students, both primary and high schools, vied for ribbons in Agshow NSW Young Judges competition.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

