They were literally a sight for sore eyes - the arrival of the Aussie Hay Runners convoy loaded with hay for farmers in the Upper Hunter.
A convoy of 34 Aussie Hay Runners trucks rolled into Aberdeen in mid October, carrying around 1,200 bales of premium hay. This hay will directly assist around 125 farmers and their families.
With the Upper Hunter now in the grip of drought with rainfall, sadly in parts even below figures recorded in the 2018/2019 drought, this support from other farmers was particularly uplifting.
After two wet years and record livestock prices things have quickly and literally turned dusty. The rain stopped this time last year in the district and only light showers and a 20mm fall at Merriwa a couple of weeks ago is all the rain that has been recorded in 2023.
Back in 2021 local farmers organised their own hay run supplying hay to flood impacted farmers on the Mid North Coast at Wingham, Taree and Kempsey. Hay from the Hunter Valley also headed up to North Coast farmers impacted by floods in February 2022. Now the donations are heading our way.
On their social media page the Aussie Hay Runners said they were supported by: NSW Rural Assistance Authority and Heyfield Lions Club Inc. Denman Lions Club who assisted with applications and allocations; and The Lions Club of Aberdeen & Scone inc who so generously looked after our drivers.
See Kempsey hay donations pg 2.
