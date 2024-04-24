The Scone Advocate
Champion stallion Lonhro dies at his home 'Kelvinside' in the Upper Hunter

By Virginia Harvey
Updated April 24 2024 - 10:29am, first published 10:23am
Lonhro - a remarkable galloper that thrilled Australian racegoers before taking his championship qualities into the breeding barn - died at age 25 at Godolphin farm Kelvinside, Aberdeen, last Friday.

