Champion stallion Lonhro dies at his home 'Kelvinside' in the Upper Hunter

Bred and raced by the then owners Bob and Jack Ingham, Lonhro became the property of Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after the Thoroughbred giant secured the Inghams' bloodstock enterprises in May 2008. Like his New Zealand-bred sire Octagonal, by New Zealand and Australian champion sire Zabeel, Lonhro was a pin-up horse of Australian racing and caused much fanfare when he retired to Woodlands in 2004.