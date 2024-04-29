Brodern Adam-Smith claims A.G. White Cup at Scone Golf Club Men's Open day

Brodern Adam-Smith played the round of his life in the Scone Golf Club Men's Open Day on Sunday April 28 to claim the A. G. White Cup a round of 66 to also equal the course record.
Playing off the white tees, the Muswellbrook player had an amazing two eagles in his round and was a very excited winner of the event. The field was very strong with fifteen players on handicaps of one or less.
Commenting on his win on social media Mr Adam-Smith said,"Well.... I still don't have words to explain what happened. But golf was finally my friend, and I officially love golf again. After never shooting any better than 1 over and never having an individual eagle, today has changed all of that. Scone was in unreal condition and the greens were a treat."
The runner up was Kurri player Josh Stig with 68, one shot ahead of Brady Benkovic from Muswellbrook, with local Wes Boyd a further shot back making up the top four scratch places.
The Bob Robb Cup for the Best Stableford score was won by Mathew Graham from Gosford with 41 points on a countback from runner up Tyler Jordan from Aberdeen.
The day was a huge success for the club with a field of 86 players enjoying a very well prepared course. After the morning fog lifted an ideal day for golf prevailed. The day was supported by very generous local sponsors Farrams, Scone Isis Motel, Muswellbrook Golf Shop and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
The next major event on the program for Scone Golf Club is the Ladies Open Day on Thursday May 9, 2024.
