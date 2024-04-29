The Scone Advocate
Brodern Adam-Smith claims A.G. White Cup at Scone Golf Club Men's Open day

By Newsroom
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 2:21pm
Brodern Adam-Smith played the round of his life to claim the A. G. White Cup. Picture supplied
Brodern Adam-Smith played the round of his life to claim the A. G. White Cup. Picture supplied

Brodern Adam-Smith played the round of his life in the Scone Golf Club Men's Open Day on Sunday April 28 to claim the A. G. White Cup a round of 66 to also equal the course record.

