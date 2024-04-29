Scone Golf Club's Ladies Open to be held on 9 May: near full field entered

On Saturday April 27 at Scone Golf Club the players contested an 18 Hole Individual and 2B Stableford sponsored by Col Solway.
Joel Woods had the best round on the day with 42 points and combined with Justin Smart to have 44 points to win the 2 Ball event. The individual prize was won by Luke Stevens who had 38 points. His round included two NTP's on the 4th hole at 6.3 metres and on the 8th hole at 1.6 metres.
Justin Smart won the 13th at 3.72 metres and Phil McGuirk the 17th at 6.08 metres.
The ball winners were Joel woods 42, Luke Stevens 38, Julie Leckie, Daryl Dutton 35, Mick Curry, Lyn Banks 33, Paul Smart, Jock O'Connor, Mathew Graham (V), Clayton Rogers, Charlie Wintle, Ross Banks 32, Kevin Thompson (V) and Rod Vaughan 31 points on a countback from David Druce.
On Tuesday April 23, the ladies played their round transferred from Thursday due to Anzac Day. The 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ruby's Girl included some visiting players from Quirindi.
Leanda Nutt had a fabulous round of 43 points to be the clear winner. Lyn Banks was the runner up with 34 points and also won both NTP's. Balls went to these players plus Barb Hobbs 33, Angela Lavender (V), Dordie Bragg 31, Nic Robertson 30 and Jaine Gulliver (V) 29 points.
The weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford concluding Friday April 26, had a huge field of 52 players boosted by a visiting group of players on Friday. The winner was Charlie Wintle with a very good round of 40 points, with 37 points being the score for the next prize winners, Gary Ritchie, Glen Tarrant and Peter Hosking. Balls went to 32 points.
The ladies will play the third Monthly Medal round sponsored by Melanie's Jewellers and Mitani Café on Thursday May 2. On Saturday May 4 the event will be the Scone RSL Group Monthly Mug, whilst on Sunday May 5 a big field has entered the Mixed Foursomes Championship.
The usual weekly stableford competition will also be played. The Ladies Open Day will be played on Thursday May 9 with a near full field currently entered.
