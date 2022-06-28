The Scone Advocate
Home/Community
Our Places

Belltrees Public: a school steeped in the Hunter Valley's history

By Victoria Carey with Pictures by Nicola Sevitt
June 28 2022 - 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BESPOKE: Principal Shane Roberts says students at Belltrees Public School get an education tailored to their needs.

Would you send your children here?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.