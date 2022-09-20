The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Merriwa Springtime Show returns after COVID induced hiatus

By Laurie Sullivan
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a fair dinkum, old-fashioned country show: Akubras on top, RM Williams' below, and bright belt buckles, western shirts and denim in between.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.