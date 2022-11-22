Jockey Rachael Murray savours comeback victory at Newcastle

Jockey Rachael Murray scored a "super satisfying" comeback win when getting promising Scott Singleton-trained colt Remlaps Commander over the line at Newcastle on Tuesday.
Remlaps Commander, a $2 favourite for the 1150m maiden plate, raced outside the lead before edging out Finding Alice in a head-to-head battle over the final 100m.
It was Murray's first victory since May 9. She was injured in a frightening fall a week later at Tamworth, where she suffered an undisplaced fracture in her neck and facial lacerations.
She returned to race riding only this month and she was beaming on Tuesday after bringing Remlaps Commander back to scale.
Scone trainer Singleton said Murray "almost gave it away".
"She's a hard worker, a good kid and she rides him in a lot of work and I'm really happy for her," Singleton told Sky Racing.
Murray said the win was "super satisfying".
"Even today, he raced terrific and what have you, but I think he's just a young horse with lots of upside, so I think onwards and upwards from now," Murray said of the three-year-old, which broke through at his second start.
Singleton expected Remlaps Commander to keep improving.
"He's a real trier and I think he would be better without those shades because he almost can't see that he's in a fight, but I don't think he's ever going to be a horse that wins by a big margin," he said.
"But the last thing I said to Rachael was don't be afraid when you really go for him because he will keep pulling out. He's just tough and a real trier for a colt.
"He's done a good job. He's not really seasoned yet, second start, he had to put in from a long way out off the bit and it's not easy to do."
Koby Jennings took the riding honours with a double on the six-race country program held on the Beaumont track.
He took the Adam Duggan-trained Boss to a front-running win in the colts, geldings and entires benchmark 58 handicap (1150m). His double came with another Central Coast galloper, the Kristen Buchanan-trained Blue Guitar in the colts, gelding and entires maiden handicap (1350m).
He expected four-year-old Blue Guitar to keep progressing after he scored at his third start.
"I had a fair bit to do with him early," Jennings said.
"He had a lot of trials his first prep and he managed to make it to the races, and he ran a nice race at Tamworth.
"But it just goes to show the type of horse that he was. He's just taking a long time to soak it all in and put his best foot forward, and he's still green, and wandering around.
"He comes off the bit a little too soon and you've got to chase him along."
