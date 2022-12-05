The Scone Advocate
Rod Northam eyes Country Championships with Rosehill winner The Dramatist

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 6 2022 - 9:00am
Scone trainer Rod Northam. Picture Scone Race Club

Scone trainer Rod Northam will weigh up one more run for The Dramatist before saving him for the Country Championships after his impressive finish to win the Highway Handicap at Rosehill.

