Upper Hunter Shire Council Australia Day 2023 nominees recognised for their contribution

Updated January 24 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 6:30pm
Australia Day 2023 is a chance to celebrate the Upper Hunter Shire community members dedicated to making the region a better place. Picture from Upper Hunter Shire Council.

The Upper Hunter Shire's Australia Day nominees for 2023 are a testament to the many outstanding individuals and community groups dedicated to making the region a better place, says Mayor Maurice Collison.

