PROSECUTORS will push ahead with carjacking and police pursuit charges against a man accused of a road rampage before his dramatic truck stop arrest.
Matthew John Riley appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody when the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, confirmed several charges against the 32-year-old had been withdrawn, while others had been laid.
Riley could enter pleas to more than half-a-dozen charges when his case returns to court in April, and he will ultimately front the district court for either trial or sentencing.
Lawyers are set to meet to discuss issues in the matter at a case conference in the coming weeks.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston told the court public defender barrister Stuart Bouveng had been briefed.
Two of those charges were dropped in court while one, of driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous, was taken over by the DPP and listed as a related allegation.
"It is linked, Your Honour, and we do have a charge certificate in that matter as well," Mr Johnston told the court.
The DPP confirmed charges against Riley of aggravated assault with the intent to take and drive a vehicle while armed; as well as two counts of police pursuit.
Riley also stands accused of using an offensive weapon with the intent to commit an indictable offence; driving a vehicle taken without consent; and two larceny-related charges.
Further allegations were listed by the DPP as related or back-ups.
Riley made no bid for bail in court and it was formally refused by magistrate Julie Soars.
Riley has been behind bars since his highway arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop south of Tamworth on July 13.
He is accused of stealing fuel from Dunedoo and Denman then speeding away. A police chase was allegedly sparked but called off soon after.
The police case is that Riley forced a man and his teenage son out of a sedan at Murrurundi with a machete, before trying to start it himself.
He allegedly continued along the New England Highway and police resources swarmed the area, tracking Riley to the truck stop. The New England Highway was closed while the operation unfolded.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
