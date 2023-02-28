The Upper Hunter is proving to be a pretty tidy place to live with Scone and Murrurundi making the finalist list for overall sustainable communities in the Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Towns awards coming to Singleton this weekend.
The three-day event, which was postponed in 2022 due to the November floods, will be hosted across various venues in Singleton from March 3 to 5, 2023 and features the winners award ceremony on Saturday, March 4.
Scone has made the finalist list for a population of 5001 to 12,000 and it's little neighbour Murrurundi is a finalist in the population category of less than 1500 people.
Since Singleton won the Tidy Towns title in 2021, it had the privilege of hosting the awards event this weekend and the sense of "community pride" was "infectious", according to Lyn MacBain, Chairperson, Singleton Tidy Towns Committee.
"It was an honour to be named NSW Sustainable Communities Tidy Town 2021," Ms MacBain said.
"Bringing home, numerous awards for our community confirms the benefits of partnerships with community, organisations, council and business, and when you have willing hearts and hands anything and everything is a possibility.
"We would love NSW Tidy Towners past, present and perhaps future to visit us in our purple cloaked town and villages when we take the opportunity to exchange information, showcase our wonderful community and its diverse treasures," Ms MacBain said.
When you have willing hearts and hands anything and everything is a possibility- Lyn MacBain, Chairperson, Singleton Tidy Towns Committee
The category awards will be presented over two events, the morning session, hosted at the Singleton Diggers, from 10am and 12pm, and then the remaining categories, including the acclaimed 2022 Overall Tidy Towns Winner, will be announced over an evening of celebrations at the Singleton Civic Centre from 7pm.
Val Southam, Executive Director Chairman of Keep Australia Beautiful, said the iconic awards were all about celebrating the projects developed by community groups, businesses, councils, and individuals that prioritise and continually strive for sustainability.
"Of course, this includes all the things that first come to mind when you think of sustainability, like reducing litter, minimising waste, encouraging recycling, switching to renewables, and promoting waste-less lifestyles, which are undeniably important," Ms Southam said.
"But the projects that are truly sustainable go a few steps further and practice sustainability by promoting heritage, culture, biodiversity, and diversity.
"Projects that engage and collaborate with individuals, community groups, schools, business, industry, and local government are harnessing something special, something that unites us and motivates us to push through those barriers. Of course, we are talking about community spirit."
She said Keep Australia Beautiful NSW was proud to recognise the rural, regional, and coastal towns and villages across NSW who have contributed and taken part in the Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Award Program.
The program helped to bring these passionate, forward-thinking communities together, showing appreciation for their sustainable initiatives and ongoing efforts.
"Awards will be given to those who have demonstrated exceptional environmental and social results by incorporating the principles of sustainability through innovative project design, inclusive and collaborative planning, and commitment to their cause despite the obstacles that may arise.
"When community groups celebrate achievements together, we all become winners," Ms Southam said.
The Tidy Towns winner will have the honour of hosting the next Tidy Towns Awards in 2023 and become the NSW representative at the National Keep Australia Beautiful Awards Event to be held in King Island, Tasmania in May this year.
