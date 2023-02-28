The Scone Advocate
Scone and Murrurundi strong contenders for Tidy Towns awards in Singleton this weekend

Jess Wallace
Jess Wallace
March 1 2023 - 6:00am
Scone has made the finalist list for the population category of 5001 to 12,000 in this weekend's Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Awards. Photo supplied.

The Upper Hunter is proving to be a pretty tidy place to live with Scone and Murrurundi making the finalist list for overall sustainable communities in the Keep Australia Beautiful Tidy Towns awards coming to Singleton this weekend.

