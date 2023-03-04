The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News

Merriwa Central School teachers take industrial action to highlight teacher shortages in the Upper Hunter

Updated March 7 2023 - 11:50am, first published March 5 2023 - 10:00am
Teachers at Merriwa Central School take action during their lunchbreak. Picture supplied

Teachers at Merriwa Central School walked off the job at lunchtime on Thursday as part of ongoing industrial action over teacher shortages in the Upper Hunter.

