Dolfina Cup 2024: world class polo played at Ellerston from 24-28 April

The best polo players in the world join the leading Australian players for the La Dolfina Cup - starting THIS Wednesday at Ellerston Onassis Polo Club.
The 2024 La Dolfina Cup will be hosted by the world-renowned Ellerston Onassis Polo & The Packer Family. It is Polo in its purist form; world class polo players, elite polo ponies and the fastest playing surface available on Australian soil.
The tournament will include three '10 goal handicapped' Argentine players, Juan Ma Nero, Pelon Stirling and Polito Pieres and '9 goal handicapped player, Tommy Panelo. There are only 8 'ten goalers' in the world. To watch world class polo players compete on Australian soil is therefore a rarity.
Each player will join a team which will also include our leading Australian polo players. All the players will be mounted on the highest quality polo ponies.
This combined with the exceptional playing surface provided by Ellerston Onassis, makes for a tournament like no other in Australia.
The playing dates are 24, 26 and 28 April at Ellerston Onassis Polo Club. The final will be played on Sunday 28 April.
All spectators are welcome on any day, so don't miss out on this unique opportunity.
Tournament Details:
Location: Ellerston - Upper Hunter
Entry is complimentary for dates between the 24 and 26 April.
On Sunday 28 April an admission fee of $60.00 per car will be charged. All proceeds from Admission will be donated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Food & Beverage: available on site
Accommodation: Options are plentiful in and around Scone
Transport: Buses will depart Scone at 10am on all playing days and return to Scone after the final game approximately 4.30pm (to arrive in scone at 5.30pm)
Who will take home the cup? With each of our 4 teams fielding such high levels of talent it could be anyone's to win!
