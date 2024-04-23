The Scone Advocate
The Scone Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Dolfina Cup 2024: world class polo played at Ellerston from 24-28 April

By Newsroom
April 23 2024 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Dolfina Cup winners.
The 2023 Dolfina Cup winners.

The best polo players in the world join the leading Australian players for the La Dolfina Cup - starting THIS Wednesday at Ellerston Onassis Polo Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.