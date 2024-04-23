The Scone Advocate
The Scone Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Mary Brennan and Noreen Marshall pairing successful at Scone

April 23 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Scone lady golfers had to contend with some inclement conditions for the playing of their round on Thursday April 18. The winners of the 18 Hole 2B Worst Ball Stableford were Mary Brennan and Noreen Marshall who had 27 points. The individual stableford winner was Cath Payne who beat visitor Marguerite Field on a countback when they both had 37 points. All prizes were kindly provided by Sarah Howey and Joan Faras.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.