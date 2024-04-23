Mary Brennan and Noreen Marshall pairing successful at Scone

The Scone lady golfers had to contend with some inclement conditions for the playing of their round on Thursday April 18. The winners of the 18 Hole 2B Worst Ball Stableford were Mary Brennan and Noreen Marshall who had 27 points. The individual stableford winner was Cath Payne who beat visitor Marguerite Field on a countback when they both had 37 points. All prizes were kindly provided by Sarah Howey and Joan Faras.
Cheryl Clydsdale won the NTP on the 4th in two shots at 0.71 metres and Judy Carmody won the 8th at 3.39 metres. Balls went to Cath Payne, Marguerite Field (V) 37, Cheryl Clydsdale 36, Lyn Banks, Joan Faras 35, Leanda Nutt, Nic Roberston 34, Noreen Marshall 33, Yvonne Palmer and Mary Brennan 32 points.
Saturday April 20 provided some wet and cold conditions for the field who played an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Clayton Rogers. There were three standout scores and then the rest of the players found the conditions tough, with balls going down to 30 points! Chris Bowman was the winner with a great round of 39 points, Tim Johnson was the runner up with a fine round also of 38 points and the third prize went to Gary Ritchie on 36 points.
Mac Dawson won two of the The Domino's Pizza NTP's, the 4th at 1.65 metres and the 17th at 2.86 metres. Ross Banks won the 8th at 1.72 metres and David Druce the 13th at 4. 28 metres. The ball winners were Chris Bowman 39, Tim Johnson 38, Gary Ritchie 36, Charlie Wintle 34, Jim Hobbs, Albert Yuille, Adam Brayshaw, Brad Hockley, Duncan Yuille 33, Paul Smart, Darren Crowther, Lyn Banks 32, Julie Leckie, Marley Poa (V) 31, Clayton Rogers, Shane Davis and James Munro 30 points on a countback from four others.
Again, the Weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford was well supported with twenty-four players having a game. The winner was Phil Tarrant 38 points on a countback from Jason Bear with the third prize being won by Graham White with 37 points. Balls went to these players plus Mathew Gavin, Jono Keep 36, Glen Tarrant, Charlie Wintle, Jono Keep 33, Glen Tarrant, Ross Banks 32, Ben Christensen and Mick Reynolds 31 points on a countback from Charlie Wintle.
The Scone ladies pennant team finished the season with a win to secure second place in the series. They defeated Cypress Lakes at Muswellbrook on Monday April 22, with wins going to Lyn Banks, Dordie Bragg, Cath Payne and Leanda Nutt. Kerry McLennan and Annie Woods were narrowly defeated on the day. The Vintage who went through the competition being undefeated were the clear winners of the HRDGA Pennant for 2024.
In golf this week at Scone the ladies transferred their game due to Anzac Day from Thursday to Tuesday April 23 with the playing of an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ruby's Girl. On Saturday April 27 a Stableford event sponsored by Col Solway will be played and the weekly competition will conclude on April 26. A major event on the program for the year, the Men's Scone Open, is to be played on Sunday April 28 is nearing a full field with a few spaces available in the afternoon. There are many low markers entered who will be vying for the major trophy. This will be closely followed by the Ladies Open Day on Thursday May 9.
