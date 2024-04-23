Mary Brennan and Noreen Marshall pairing successful at Scone

In golf this week at Scone the ladies transferred their game due to Anzac Day from Thursday to Tuesday April 23 with the playing of an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Ruby's Girl. On Saturday April 27 a Stableford event sponsored by Col Solway will be played and the weekly competition will conclude on April 26. A major event on the program for the year, the Men's Scone Open, is to be played on Sunday April 28 is nearing a full field with a few spaces available in the afternoon. There are many low markers entered who will be vying for the major trophy. This will be closely followed by the Ladies Open Day on Thursday May 9.