PICTURES| Scone celebrates Horse Festival with parade along Kelly Street

By Mathew Perry
May 10 2022 - 5:34am
PARADE: James Belfe (left) the 2022 Scone Horse Festival VIP and Tyler Kelly (right) the festival's Young Achiever on Sunday. Picture: Mathew Perry

The Upper Hunter celebrated the return of the Scone Horse Festival Parade following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic on Sunday, May 8.

