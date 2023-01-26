The Upper Hunter Shire community gathered in Australia Day ceremonies at Scone and Merriwa to celebrate those who give so much of themselves to make the places they love a little bit better for others.
Merriwa's Rob Tindall was named Upper Hunter Shire Citizen of the Year for the dedication he gives to the many and varied committees he is involved with that work hard to make Merriwa a better place for it's residents and it's visitors.
Scone's Hamish Guiana was named Upper Hunter Shire Young Citizen of the Year for giving a dedicated and passionate voice to youth groups and initivities in his community.
In Scone, official proceedings took place at the council building in Liverpool Street, where nominees where celebrated and acknowledged.
The Acknowledgement of Country came in by video link from Richie Lawton of Budbuddah Dreaming.
In her ceremony address Cr Lee Watts said Australia Day awards recognise and celebrate those community members who have a consistent record of excellence, who have made outstanding achievements in their field, and have contributed in a significant way to the community.
"To be nominated for an award by the community is a significant recognition and a great honour. Many people work tirelessly and quietly within the UHS, and a nomination is a pat on the back for a job well done," Cr Watts said.
Rob Tindall
Rob Tindall has been an active member of the Merriwa Show Committee for 12 years and has served as president multiple times. He has also been the Chairman of the Merriwa Showground User Committee for over 10 years, overseeing various improvements and renovations at the showground.
Rob has coordinated the "Farm Safety Day" event for eight years and has helped set up the Merriwa Helping Hands program. He has also been elected as Chairman of The Merriwa Festival Of The Fleeces and serves on the Merriwa Community Advisory Committee.
Rob has received the Paul Harris Fellow award from The Rotary Foundation Of Rotary International in appreciation of his contributions to better understanding and friendly relations among people worldwide.
Hamish Guiana
Hamish is a dedicated and passionate member of the Upper Hunter Youth Council, known for his respect for others and his contributions to discussions. He has supported various campaigns and initiatives through his school, and represented the Upper Hunter at the National Leadership Summit in Adelaide.
In addition to his work with the Youth Council, Hamish is also involved in the community through his love of music, performing at various events and taking on directing duties. He has been offered a place at the Australian Institute of Music and is considering attending after a trip to India.
Citizen of the Year
Robyn Selman
Robyn has been a dedicated volunteer at Aberdeen Public School for 40 years, assisting in the classroom, canteen, and library. She also volunteered at Aberdeen Little Athletics Club for 10 years, helping in the canteen and writing out results. Robyn plans to move to Sydney soon, but the community is grateful for her many hours of volunteering.
Achiever of the Year
Daniel Hoogerwerf
Daniel is a long-serving member of the Aberdeen Rugby League Football Club who has played over 200 first grade matches for the Tigers and has been the first grade coach for five seasons.
He has won premierships with the team in 2010 and 2017, and has represented the Greater Northern Tigers in the Country Rugby League Championships for the past two seasons.
Daniel is also a life member of the club and has been on the club's committee for many years, in addition to volunteering at the Aberdeen Junior Rugby League Club and Aberdeen Public School. He is known as an excellent role model and mentor for aspiring players and always represents his community well.
Young Achiever of the Year
Ruby Brochtrup
Ruby is an accomplished athlete who represented Scone Public School in three sports in 2022, including athletics, cross country, and basketball. She was part of the school's senior girls relay team that competed at the NSW All-Schools Athletics Championships, where they placed third in the state.
Ruby also competed individually in the 100m, long jump, and high jump events at the championships. She also represented Scone Public School and Upper Hunter at the regional level in cross country, and was a member of the school's basketball team that won at Maitland/Upper Hunter level and competed against Newcastle for the Hunter title.
Community Group of the Year
Aberdeen Cemetery Volunteers
Daph Tanner and her group of volunteers do a fantastic job of keeping the Aberdeen cemetery beautifully presented and maintained. They are proactive in seeking improvements and upgrades to ensure the space is welcoming and accessible to all.
As well as taking on the responsibilities of mowing and general maintenance the group have also secured funding from Bunnings and the donation of mower from Scone and Muswellbrook Funeral Services.
Hunter McLoughlin Citizen of the Year
John Scalley
John is a retired teacher who has been active in various community groups in Scone and the Upper Hunter region. He has served on the Parish Council of St. Luke's Anglican Church for over 30 years and has been involved in various roles, including treasurer, worship leader, and coordinator of the parish fairs and markets.
He has also been the leader of the Munchkins playgroup and the pre-school kids church program at St. Luke's, as well as the maintenance officer for the church. In addition to his community work, John has also been a member of the Muswellbrook concert band and the Scone Singers.
Young Citizen of the Year
Hamish Guiana
Young Achiever of the Year
Lachlan Hails
Lachlan is a talented athlete who has excelled in multiple sports at Scone Grammar School and in the community. He has won numerous awards and accolades, including being selected as a captain for the CIS Rugby League and Touch Football teams and winning the National Championship in Queensland with the CIS Rugby League team. Lachlan has also given back to the community through volunteering and coaching.
Community Group of the Year
Scone Public School Basketball Team
Scone Public School's boys basketball team competed in the NSW PSSA basketball knockout competition along with over 300 other teams. They won the Upper Hunter competition, progressing to the Hunter tournament, where they were also successful. They then progressed to play at Penrith representing the Hunter in the NSW competition.
They reached the grand final but were ultimately defeated by Minamurra Public School. They are the first Scone Public basketball team to reach this level of competition. The team displayed great sportsmanship at training, during games and off the court. They trained hard and were rewarded with great results. The team consists of Jimmy Rowland, Cooper Coady, Harlem Lewis, Will Roberts, Lewis Brown, Benji Ralston, and Jarred Mitchell.
Special Awards:
All-round Sporting Achievement
Lewis Brown
Lewis had a great year of sporting achievement, representing Scone Public School and the Hunter region in touch football, rugby league, basketball, cross country, and athletics.
He won numerous championships at the state and national level, and was recognized for his achievements with the Hunter Achievement Award and Hunter Sports Award. Lewis also received the Scone Public School sports award.
Outstanding Sporting Achievement
Layla Collins
Layla is an accomplished athlete, representing her school and the Hunter region in a number of different sports, including athletics, touch football, rugby, and netball. She was a member of the Scone Public School senior girls relay team that placed third at the State Athletics carnival, and she also played for the PSSA Hunter Rugby 7's team that became state champions.
In addition, Layla represented her school and the Upper Hunter zone in touch football and was selected for the PSSA Hunter netball team. She also competed in the school cross country carnival and advanced to the regional level, competing in the zone competition in Newcastle.
Citizen of the Year
Rob Tindall
Young Citizen of the Year
Jorji Taaffe
Jorji is a natural leader who has been involved in numerous extracurricular activities including athletics, pony club, and cattle shows. She has also dedicated her time to volunteering and helping with community events.
In 2022, she completed her high school studies in the top 10 academic achievers and received the Bengalla Undergraduate Scholarship for university. She has worked as a pharmacy assistant and has an interest in pursuing a career in medicine.
Achiever of the Year
Andrew and Peta Luke
Andrew and Peta Luke have a long history of volunteering with the local emergency services in Merriwa.
Andrew has worked as a Superintendent for the Rural Fire Service, a paramedic, and is currently the Deputy Commissioner of the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA).
Peta has served as a Commander for the State Emergency Service, Brigade Captain for the RFS, Deputy Captain for the VRA, and a registered rescue operator.
Both Andrew and Peta have been nominated for the State's Rotary Emergency Services Awards for their dedication to the community. They have also worked for nine years to secure funding for a new emergency services and rescue centre, which will be completed in 2023.
Young Achiever of the Year
Tahli Gleeson
Tahli is a hardworking and dedicated School Based Trainee in the Ag Extension team, juggling school and work while achieving consistent high results. She has become a valuable member of the Sustainable Agriculture team, showing a keen willingness to learn and a strong community spirit.
She has been awarded the NSW Student Apprentice/Trainee of the Year 2022 and will represent NSW at the Australian Training Awards. In addition to her professional achievements, Tahli has also received several other awards and scholarships, and has represented her school and community in various capacities such as mentoring program, steer team captain, and youth camps.
Sustainability in Business
Elders Merriwa
Elders Merriwa is a long-established branch in the farming community of the district, offering a range of services including animal health recommendations, agronomy services, and water solutions such as Farmbot Tank water monitors.
The team has grown from two employees to four full-time employees, and provides clients with in-branch and on-farm consultations and deliveries. Elders has experienced steady growth and is committed to supporting the community through sponsorships and charitable donations.
Environmental Achievement
Andrew Wallings
For the past nine years Andrew supported by his family and staff, including contractors, has worked tirelessly to transform Collaroy into an environmentally sustainable, productive, profitable and enviable rural holding from what was once neglected, often frowned upon and unloved land.
Community Group of the Year
Meals on Wheels
Merriwa Meals on Wheels is a voluntary organisation giving their time to deliver freshly cooked meals from the hospital to those in need, five days a week. Also providing a social interaction with the volunteers who have happily gave their time for the last decade.
Young Citizen of the Year
Heidi Lamb
Heidi Lamb is a 16 year old girl from Murrurundi that has been running her own business, JC Designs, for the last 18 plus months. Heidi creates and makes her own polymer clay earrings, key chains and necklaces. She also creates her own hats and clothing to sell plus custom bags and accessories.
Heidi has held numerous market stalls selling her creations across many community events including Horse Week, King of the Ranges and Festival of the Fleeces. She also sells her creations via Instagram, facebook and local markets. Heidi is a member of the local market committee, Murra Country Markets, where she assists in the running of the markets, and also runs their social media.
Young Achiever of the Year
Macarthur Bettington
Macarthur Bettington is an exceptional young individual with a strong track record of achievements and a dedication to helping others. Some of his notable achievements include placing third in a national poetry competition, having his artwork displayed in a hospital, and winning the Upper Hunter Mayor for the Day award for his proposal of a community pathway.
Additionally, Macarthur has participated in the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money for childhood cancer research, consistently exceeding his goals and riding over 200 km in both 2021 and 2022. Macarthur is a motivated and inspiring role model to many
