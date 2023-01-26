The Scone Advocate
Home/Latest News
Our People

Upper Hunter Shire's Australia Day award 2023 winners a testament to the community

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated January 26 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scone's Hamish Guiana has been named Upper Hunter Shire Young Citizen of the Year for 2023. He is picture with award sponsors Errol and Beryl Bates (on left), Cr Lee Watts (middle) and mayor Maurice Collision. Photo by Jess Wallace.

The Upper Hunter Shire community gathered in Australia Day ceremonies at Scone and Merriwa to celebrate those who give so much of themselves to make the places they love a little bit better for others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Scone news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.