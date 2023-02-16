The Scone Advocate
Scone's Lachlan Hails adds signing with Newcastle Knights Under 17s Harold Matthews team to list of sporting achievements

Jess Wallace
Jess Wallace
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:42am, first published February 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Lachlan Hails, 15, was recognised this year for his contributions to the Scone sporting community.

"The body achieves what the mind believes" .... These words have stuck with Scone schoolboy Lachlan Hails since he saw them scribbled on a whiteboard at a cafe.

Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

